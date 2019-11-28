Morning start: What was the lowest natural temperature ever recorded?

If your mornings are a little chilly, just remember to be glad you’re not waking up to nearly -90 C weather.

Fun fact of the day:

When dealing with ridiculously low temperatures, using degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit just isn’t practical, that’s why extremely high or low temperatures are measured in degrees Kelvin. Absolute zero on the Kelvin scale is -273.15 C and by using lasers, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, Colorado nearly achieved it.

The researchers cooled a small piece of aluminum to 0.00036 Kelvin, 10,000 times colder than the vacuum of space. The coldest naturally occurring temperature though was reached in −89.2 C at the Soviet Vostok Station in Antarctica on 21 July, 1983.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

While the sun will be staying with us in the interior for a few more days, temperatures will keep declining. Penticton and Vernon will be feeling the most of it when temperatures of -8 C to -9 C over the weekend.

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

An unidentified resident, who is opposed to the city’s decision to establish two new homeless camps, has launched a GoFundMe page to take the City of Kelowna to court after the city decided to move a tent city.

GoFundMe campaign launched against City of Kelowna amidst Okanagan homeless crisis https://t.co/anRDC0ORI5 — Salmon Arm Observer (@SalmonArm) November 28, 2019

