Mushrooms and Disco: Revelstoke’s Saturday events

The Heritage Garden and the Revelstoke Forum will host the day’s entertainment

The smoke in the air isn’t shutting down some events for Revelstokians this evening from Everything Mushroom in the afternoon to the Roller Disco in the evening.

From 2–5 p.m. this afternoon, the Revelstoke Museum and Archives will host its Everything Mushroom event in the Heritage Garden.

The event is in conjunction with the BC Marvelous Mushrooms exhibit that’s currently at the museum. The exhibition was created by the Royal BC Museum and takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of mushrooms. From dyes to medicine, mushrooms have almost as many uses as varieties.

The event at the Heritage Garden will give folks a chance to speak with mushroom vendors, foragers, and crafters. Everything Mushroom will also have kids’ activities, making the event something for the whole family to take in. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

After a stop at Everything Mushroom, Revelstoke can turn up the fun[gi] with a roller disco at the Revelstoke Forum.

The Revelstoke Roller Derby is hosting the disco as a fundraiser from 6–9 p.m., giving the community the chance to kick off their shoes, and show off their skills on four wheels.

The disco will have 250 rental skates available, a live DJ, and concessions.

Adults pay $10, under 18 is $5, and kids under 10 get in for free. Skate rentals will be $5.

Later this month, catch the Revelstoke Roller Derby in action at their game July 29. The co-ed match will also feature a special guest, as a national team player will be lacing up for the game.

