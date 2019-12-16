Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Join Juno nominee and Christian recording artist Jon Buller and his talented band at the third annual Hear the Music Night: Christmas. The popular Christmas event will be full of favourite holiday carols and worship songs that inspire! Bring your family and friends for this magical night of music, returning to Vernon on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, and Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Dec. 22.
“I love the traditions that my family has held for many years, we treasure those! But my immediate family and I have also really enjoyed creating our own new traditions to look forward to each year,” said Buller. “Maybe attending HTM Christmas can be that for some folks.”
The concerts will also feature two children’s choirs in partnership with Vernon Christian School and Kelowna Christian School.
“We love having the kids join us on stage because they radiate the joy of the holiday season. No matter where your faith is, we’re drawn to a sense of hope and anticipation during Christmas. We want to lean in to the magic of the season and come together to sing about that hope.”
Hear the Music Night has recently established a monthly rhythm of worship nights that are hosted by various churches in the community.
“Most people have a special Christmas carol that they only get to hear or sing once a year. I love to do a mix of old carols, classic hymns, and modern worship songs. On a night like this I just enjoy what happens when we gather, and have the diverse experience of both receiving and reflecting quietly on the music, and also enjoying the energy and fun of singing our Christmas favourites together,” said Buller.
Tickets are now on sale for $20 each or $15 for groups of four or more at ticketseller.ca (Vernon) and rotarycentreforthearts.com (Kelowna). Tickets are already on sale and going fast.
