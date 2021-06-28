Musician explores existentialism in Revelstoke-based music video

SIØBHAN is an actress and musician who lives part-time in the area

Siobhán Williams started writing music when she was 12-years-old and recording it on her two-year-old sister’s Fisher Price tape recorder with the classical guitar she picked up from a second-hand store.

As she got older, Williams, who now performs under the name SIØBHAN, said songwriting became really therapeutic for her.

“Usually the songs that I write come from the need to get out a feeling that I don’t really know how to put into words properly and the music and melody just seem to be able to elevate that and express it in a better way.”

Her first single, Everything, was released June 9, 2021, accompanied by a music video for the song filmed in Revelstoke.

Williams is an actor and has focused on that for most of her adult life. However, with the pandemic throwing the entertainment industry for a loop, she said she is ready to prioritize music now knowing the two skills make a good package.

“I was part of a project a few years ago, it was a TV series, and I got to sing in that,” she said.

Williams said she wrote Everything on a rainy day in her bedroom when she was thinking about existential stuff.

“I have found that there seems to be a gap between music that is catchy, and really punchy and that’s really exhilarating but also that has really meaningful lyrics,” she said.

Williams sang, played electric guitar and some of the synths on the track.

In her upcoming songs, she also plays the bass and the drums.

She said the three upcoming songs are very different, one doo-wop, one low-fi garage rock and another is a “James Bond theme song.”

The music video was filmed by Revelstoke’s Joshua Schneider at JS Mediahouse.

Williams lives part-time in the Revelstoke area.

