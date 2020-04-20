NCES hosting Earth Day art contest for school kids

Earth Day is coming up April 22, the North Columbia Environmental Society is hosting an art contest for school age kids. (Photo: Metro Creative)

The North Columbia Environmental Society is hosting an art contest for school aged kids in honour of Earth Day, April 22.

The theme is “A gift from nature you are grateful for” or, for Kindergarten/Grade 1 students “something that amazes you about nature”.

“We hope that families discuss what nature gives and how we need to take care of it so that this giving can be sustainable in the future,” said the society in their Facebook page.

The art can be a combination of slogans, phrases and images, both stylized or realistic. Creators can use any medium in portrait or landscape orientation.

The society encourages the art to be clear, specific and eye catching.

To find inspiration the society suggests:

spending time in nature

discussing the value of nature

brainstorming what nature gives us

learning about how all needs and wants are made from natural resources

watching the attached video

Share the art either on the Facebook page or by email to info@northcolumbia.org by 7 p.m. on Wednesday April 22. Each peice requires a clear label with the students name, grade, classroom, teacher and school.

A winner will be chosen from each class as well as two overall winners, primary and intermediate, for the community.

The art will be shared with the community on social media and in the local news.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. The Earth Day Network’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

Other ways to get involved and celebrate Earth Day include joining the network’s 24 hours of action. Some suggestions from the Earth Day website include:

document your air quality using the EC2020 App

solo neighbourhood clean up

ask your faith leader to sign the climate action pledge

become a citizen scientist using the Earth Challenge 2020 app

make your next meal plant-based

tell your government representatives that the health of people and the planet should be top priority (see contact information below)

sound the call for climate action at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST)-make some noise

share your #hopeforearth

call for green spaces

Contact information:

MLA Doug Clovechok-doug.clovechok.mla@leg.bc.ca

MP Rob Morrison-rob.morrison@parl.gc.ca

Revelstoke City Council-gsulz@revelstoke.ca, mbrookshill@revelstoke.ca, ncherlet@revelstoke.ca, relliott@revelstoke.ca, jrhind@revelstoke.ca, cyounker@revelstoke.ca

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art