Netflix has made changes to its auto-play preview function, in a Feb. 6, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Netflix finally gives subscribers the ability to shut off auto-play

Company addressed the changes on its Twitter account saying: We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear’

Netflix is finally letting viewers turn off the auto-play preview function.

The much-maligned feature, which forced viewers to watch clips and trailers of movies as they browsed the platform’s titles, can now be disabled under account settings.

It’s a feature that subscribers have begged the company for in order to give them control.

The company addressed the changes on its Twitter account saying: “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear.”

The backlash over auto-play intensified a number of weeks ago after Netflix released the documentary “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

Auto-play of a trailer for the docuseries, about the international hunt for Canadian killer Luka Magnotta, included brief clips of his cat torture videos. Some viewers expressed their anger on social media over unexpectedly encountering flashes of animal cruelty footage with a feature they couldn’t disable.

Other Netflix users have complained that auto-play is especially startling when it’s triggered as they hover over a particular title.

Netflix already made it possible for viewers to deactivate an auto-play feature that kicks viewers to the next episode of a TV series, which is used to encourage binge watching.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan museum grooves back to the ’60s

Just Posted

Clearing after snowstorm in Revelstoke

15 cm fresh snow at ski hill

Revelstoke distillery smashes national competition – again

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery won eight awards at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition

Have you lost a horse in Revelstoke?

The steeds were spotted walking the streets of Revelstoke

First ride-hailing company approved in Okanagan

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 6

Steamer Beaton, miraculous train escape and the 1980s Snowmobiling Championships

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Okanagan shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

Board has approved application to let Kabu Ride operate in region

Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Mismanaging medications often has dire consequences for Canadian seniors, study shows.

‘A big-hearted gentle giant’ killed in collision in Shuswap on Highway 1

Motorcycle community mourns loss of iconic member

Most Read