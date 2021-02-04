In it’s 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)

In it’s 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)

New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Creative minds have come together to begin building support for the future of arts in the North Okanagan.

The Enderby and District Arts Council has embarked on a major fundraising initiative to raise $225,000 to acquire a site for a permanent community arts centre.

Featuring the Courtyard Gallery, the centre would provide space for art classes and activities and be available for use by all interested community groups.

“Art is all around us and we all participate in the creative process,” EDAC president Neil Fidler said. “Whether it is admiring a painting on the wall, watching a movie, reading a book, planting a garden or humming along with a favourite tune.”

From painting classes to ukulele lessons, the arts council plans to bring all this together under one roof. Having an arts centre has long been a dream of many senior members of the arts council and with 2021 marking the EDAC’s 30th anniversary, directors felt this was a fitting year to start building that dream. The council is planning on converting one of the heritage buildings into a community arts centre.

“The events and disruption of the past year have made us rethink how we operate and build for the future,” Fidler said.

Courtyard Gallery merged with EDAC one year ago to create a single arts organization in Enderby, which continues to operate as a friendly space open to all.

“This is the spirit in which we will operate an arts centre,” said Fidler, adding that artists of the gallery are enthusiastic about the project and looking forward to having a space to offer demonstrations and much-needed art classes.

Letters have been sent to city council and the North Okanagan Regional District seeking support for the project. EDAC is also looking for letters of support from community groups and the public, as well as financial support to make the dream a reality.

A GoFundMe page has been established, accessible via enderbyartscouncil.ca, and donations can be dropped off at the Courtyard Gallery at 907 Belvedere St. or mailed to Box 757, Enderby, B.C., V0E 1V0.

READ MORE: Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

READ MORE: Enjoy Okanagan Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culturefundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In it’s 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)

In it’s 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)

Previous story
Drop the upbeat: Salmon Arm Secondary grad to launch single featuring Afroman
Next story
Explore B.C.’s Indigenous cuisine through this culturally rich TV series

Just Posted

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)
City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

General election is Feb. 13

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

It’s the first time a Revelstoke company is a finalist for a Georgie Award

The City of Revelstoke’s mail-in-ballot for the upcoming byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: What to do when there is no one you want to vote for

Feel like there isn’t anyone you want to vote for in the… Continue reading

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Revelstoke free breakfast program feeding 54% more students this year

Program says the increase is due to a growing program, not necessarily growing need

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.
TRU offers cash to help Kamloops students leave motels with safety concerns

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An alert has been issued in #Kelowna for white and beige powdered substances. (Interior Health)
Drug alert issued for Kelowna and West Kelowna

Powdered substances are being sold as fentanyl and may contain fentanyl and benzos

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

B.C. sex workers will fill in keywords, license plates, and other quick descriptors in the database, which will be accessible by phone, to suss out potential clients. (Pixabay)
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool good news for B.C. sex workers

Peer-to-peer database will allow sex workers to report dangerous clients to one another

Most Read