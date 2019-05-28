New public art coming to Revelstoke

Let’s Go by Rabi’a Art will be installed in front of City Hall

The city will be installing a new piece of public art that they leased from the Castlegar Sculpture Walk this week. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Let’s Go by Rabi’a Art will be installed in the planter box in front of City Hall this week. (Castlegar Sculpture Walk)

A new sculpture, Let’s Go by Rabi’a Art, will be installed in the planter box outside of City Hall this week.

The mosaic and steel sculpture was selected by Revelstoke’s Public Art Committee.

“The piece was selected as a conversation piece for the community,” said Public Art Committee chair, Jaqueline Pendergast, in a news release. “We hope people from far and wide enjoy it.”

The city will be leasing the piece from the Castlegar Sculpturewalk for one year, with the option to purchase at the end of the lease.

“Public Art provides free and accessible art to all while enriching the urban landscape,” said Laurie Donato, director of Parks, Recreation and Culture, in the release. “This piece is a great addition to the city’ existing inventory of public art. Leasing a piece is a great way to get the community involved in providing input on whether or not we should purchase the piece selected.”

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.