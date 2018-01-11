Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

Renowned Aussi actress, Nicole Kidman and her husband, country superstar, Keith Urban are reportedly back in the area. Fresh from her Golden Globe win, Kidman, who was awarded for her work in the HBO drama “Big Little Lies,” Sunday night, was spotted at Lord Aberdeen Market & Liquor Store at Silver Star Mountain Resort, with Urban.

Owner, Suzanne Hoover confirmed that the couple have indeed come into the store and appear to do their best to keep a low profile.

She says people at the resort generally respect the couple’s privacy, and leave them alone to enjoy their vacation.

“They’re here, and they’re enjoying themselves,” Hoover said. “But I think they like being left alone — I think that’s why they’re here, you know?”

Kidman and Urban are rumoured to visit the area often over the winter months. This isn’t their first trip to Vernon, the couple was spotted at a Vernon Vipers game in 2012.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

