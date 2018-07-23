The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 8. Submitted photo

Nitty Gritty Dirt band returns to the South Okanagan

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are bringing over 50 years of performing folk, rock, bluegrass and country blues together, to the South Okanagan Events Centre for one unforgettable night on Nov. 8.

Fresh off their 18 month 50th Anniversary Tour, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top 10 hits such as Fishin’ In The Dark and Mr. Bojangles, multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Their 1972 ground-breaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The bands’ recording of Mr. Bojangles was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 Fishin’ In the Dark was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA.

Today, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter) continue their non-stop touring in their 52nd year together. Three musical powerhouses joining them on stage in 2018 are Jaime Hanna, Jim Photoglo and Ross Holmes. Recent tour stops have included Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and many more. Their recent sold out concert filmed and recorded live for the 50th Anniversary at The Historic Ryman Auditorium is an Emmy Award winning PBS Pledge Special.

Tickets are $49.50 and $69.50 (additional service charges apply) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or by calling 1-877-763-2849.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: Floundering inferno

Just Posted

Clowning around encouraged as Revelstoke Circus Camp returns

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls — the Revelstoke Circus Camp returned… Continue reading

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire continues to hold at 400 hectares

Crews are working to extinguish hot spots

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Motorcycle driver and passenger crash near Revelstoke after crossing double yellow line

A motorcycle crashed in the westbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway… Continue reading

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Nitty Gritty Dirt band returns to the South Okanagan

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior does not inspire confidence, with temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour.

Okanagan Mountain Park fire remains the same size

Crews built hand guards and continued to extinguish hot spots.

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.

Most Read

  • Nitty Gritty Dirt band returns to the South Okanagan

    The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre

  • Reel Reviews: Floundering inferno

    We quote Charlie Brown: “Good grief!”