Ken Mather’s fifth book, Trail North (Heritage House) is available now. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

Local author and Vernon Morning Star columnist Ken Mather announced the publication of his fifth book, Trail North — The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and Its Origins in British Columbia and Washington.

The new book tells the story of the trail through the Okanagan Valley and its use by indigenous peoples and three different fur trading companies before focusing on its use during the B.C. gold rush years of 1858 to 1868.

As usual, Mather’s extensive research and abilities as a storyteller, make the book a compelling read for those interested in B.C.’s colourful history.

“I first decided to write this book when travelling through the Grand Coulee in Washington, where a large sign tells the traveller about the Cariboo Trail, as it is referred to south of the border. It seemed to me that readers in Washington, as well as B.C., would be interested in the little-known story of the trail,” Mather explained.

It took three years and a lot of revision for the book to be published.

Mather originally wrote the book for Washington State University Press, where it went through two peer reviews before being turned down by the editorial board. Undeterred, Mather approached Heritage House, who had published three of his previous books, Buckaroos and Mud Pups, Bronc Busters and Hay Sloops and Frontier Cowboys and the Great Divide, and it was enthusiastically accepted.

Trail North is well footnoted and has an extensive bibliography and Mather believes that it is a thorough study of the story of this important but little-known trail in the Pacific Northwest.

Cowboy entertainer Rob Dinwoodie who, along with Mather, presents the Cowboy Dinner Show every Friday in July and August, will be there to provide entertainment.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke concerned with policy proposed for the Provincial Caribou Recovery Program

City report: The economic impact of reduced access to the backcountry would be devastating

Revelstoke youth participate in international AB theatre project

They will be performing their piece on June 16 and 17

City of Revelstoke contractor tackles list of building inspections

The City of Revelstoke has contracted Outwest Building Inspection Consultants to do… Continue reading

What kind of community would Revelstoke be without Carol Palladino?

By Sharon Kurtz From her paid and volunteer efforts, Carol Palladino has,… Continue reading

Revelstoke swimmer qualifies for national swim teams

James LeBuke, 16, continues to climb the national swimming ladder, as he… Continue reading

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Event celebrates the Okanagan’s culinary and wine-making expertise

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

It’s back. Snow has returned.

Most Read