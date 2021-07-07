Raquel Cole of Vernon is in the running to be Canada’s next country music star through SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. (Contributed)

North Okanagan country singer in top spot for Canada-wide contest

SiriusXM’s Top of the Country recipient Raquel Cole in the finals

A voice from Vernon is once again singing her way to the top.

Raquel Cole has made it to the finals in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association. Cole has come out on top as one of three finalists, thanks to the votes from her fans.

READ MORE: Vote for Vernon singer to be next country music star

Cole is one of three finalists, with a second British Columbia artist, Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller and Ontario’s Kelly Prescott. These three artists will hit the stage during Country Music Week 2021 taking place this fall in London, ON., and a champion will be crowned the winner of SiriusXM’s Top of the Country. The grand prize winner will also be awarded a $25,000 cash prize and an invitation to a SOCAN songwriting camp.

“This year’s group of artists have proven their exceptional talent by pivoting with the competition over the past year,” SiriusXM Canada music programming director Jeff Leake said. “We’re looking forward to seeing our finalists perform at the finale during Country Music Week.”

Following the performances, which will be aired live on SiriusXM, the grand prize winner will be chosen.

To watch the finalist videos, visit: topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon girl Raquel Cole finds her place in Nashville

MusicOkanagan

