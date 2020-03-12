North Okanagan shows still a go despite COVID-19

The Performing Arts Centre is going ahead with the remaining season’s shows despite COVID-19 concerns. (Morning Star file photo)

The show must go on.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society confirms that currently, all public Spotlight presentations and visiting touring concerts, performances and events as listed are proceeding as scheduled. The centre started receiving calls Thursday, March 5 to see if the shows were still taking place.

“These have been well-attended and without any concerns directly expressed by patrons to front-of-house staff or our ticket agents until today, when we began to receive calls as a result of all the news coverage and whether shows have been cancelled,” said the Society’s executive director Jim Harding, “so we felt it was appropriate to issue a public statement that public performances will continue as scheduled.”

At this point, Harding says any cancellations that may occur over the coming weeks and days would be at the discretion of the artists out of their own concern for COVID-19. Any ticketing policies and re-bookings would be negotiated between the Performing Arts Centre and artists’ representatives. Show by show updates, if applicable, would be posted to the Ticketseller.ca website.

“The safety and enjoyment of live performances by our patrons, artists, sponsors, staff and volunteers is of paramount importance to us,” said Harding. “As such, we are closely monitoring developments around COVID-19 and following the Public Health Agency of Canada and HealthLink BC for recommendations, advisories and direction. We are also in close contact with the BC Touring Council and managers for artists touring B.C. and under contract.”

The Performing Arts Centre has successfully continued with the Society’s own Spotlight season presentations, school shows and visiting tour performances since the onset of COVID-19.

“We are also pro-actively assuring scheduled tour managers of our current situation and extra measures we have already implemented,” said Harding. “All publicly accessible, backstage and ‘staff only’ areas, all door handles, handrails, washrooms, countertops, hydraulic lift, balcony bannisters and all seating armrests – which all get cleaned thoroughly normally – are all receiving extra disinfecting. We have also added hand-sanitizers for patrons when they enter the main foyer.”

The Society is nearing completion of its second season under its re-branded Spotlight presentations with the cabaret-style OnSTAGE Concert Series this weekend (March 14 & 15) featuring Juno Award-winning Big Little Lions; America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Lightwire Theatre’s Kid Series performance of Dino-Light (March 22); the final Theatre Series production of Birthday Present for Myself (April 1); and the near-sellout performance of Afrique En Cirque by Montreal’s Kalabante Productions to close the Spotlight season on April 22. Details of visiting concerts tours and special events can be found on Ticketseller.ca.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued trust and support of the community for the Performing Arts Centre,” said Harding, “and we look forward to continue welcoming audiences to the theatre.”

