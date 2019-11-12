The Vernon Public Art Gallery is displaying several pieces from their permanent collection in their Caroline Galbraith Gallery until Dec. 19. As a result of space issues, their permanent collection is rarely exhibited, so the gallery encourages the public to stop by and experience these pieces before they return to storage. (Art Gallery photo)

Okanagan art gallery dusts off permanent collection

Rare showcase on until Dec. 19

Space issues at Vernon’s Public Art Gallery have left the permanent collection in the dark, until now.

Until Dec. 19, the Gallery will be showcasing a few pieces from its permanent collection. The theme of the exhibition being portraitures, features classical style pieces from Joyce Frances Devlin, along with contemporary pieces from artists such as internationally renowned Derek Besant, and others. The exhibition also features a work by nationally recognized local artist Ann Kipling.

“This is a rare opportunity for the community to view pieces from our permanent collection,” said Dauna Kennedy, gallery executive director. “We are grateful for opportunities like this that give us a chance to exhibit our collection pieces to the public, and are looking forward to the future when we can expand and share our collections more fully with the public.”

The VPAG is proud of the collection of pieces obtained over the years and encourage the public to take advantage of this opportunity and immerse themselves in this exhibition.

The gallery is open 9-5 during the week and 11-4 on Saturdays, so stop by before Dec. 19 to experience a part of the impressive permanent collection.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the visual arts for all members of the community. As the oldest art gallery in the Interior Region of British Columbia, the VPAG has been an important part of cultural tourism, and a centre for educational and cultural activities in the Okanagan for more than 60 years. The VPAG is constantly growing and is currently looking forward to its exciting transition into its larger facility at the new Cultural Centre in Vernon.

“We hope to consistently develop and increase our funds to allow us to promote visual arts in the broader community by presenting more quality exhibitions, educational programs and annual community events.”

