Kimberly Beavan won $75,000 (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Okanagan camping trip makes Delta woman $75,000 richer

Kimberly Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket

A Delta resident got her meal ticket during a family picnic in Osoyoos.

Kimberly Beavan was picking up some supplies for her camping trip at Nk’Mip Corner Store on 45th Street when she decided to splurge on a few Scratch & Win ticket.

The splurge paid off, Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was sitting at the picnic table and decided to scratch them,” she said. “I was just in shock. I had to turn over the ticket to read the instructions to make sure I was a winner.”

Beavan described her win as unbelievable and plans to put her win towards upgrading items such as her stove.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Support shown from home at Vernon’s virtual Midsummer’s Eve

Just Posted

Revelstoke city staff request property tax sale deferral

The finance department expects a busy September

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

‘It’s our iconic mountain’: Province rejects proposal to protect Mt. Begbie

The province said it lacks resources to create a new land use plan for Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Bee City application approved

A team will be created to establish pollinator habitat and educate about bees

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Interior Health will only test those with symptoms, though the threshold is very low, says medical health officer Dr. Susan Pollock

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Vernon Starbucks temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns

Two employees exhibit symptoms at Anderson Way location; company puts protocol into action

Okanagan camping trip makes Delta woman $75,000 richer

Kimberly Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Support shown from home at Vernon’s virtual Midsummer’s Eve

Unprecendented event raised more than $19,000 for art gallery

Most Read