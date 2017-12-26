Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award winner to perform

Okanagan College is kicking off 2018 with a weekend of musical entertainment featuring some of Kelowna’s outstanding local talent, including alumnus and award-winning country music artist Ben Klick.

A 2017 recipient of Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award, Klick will once again bring his twist of modern country music to the OC stage following an incredibly successful year for the singer/songwriter. With a newly released single “That’s Who I Wanna Be” and fresh off receiving the 2017 Country Club Act of the Year Award at the 41st Annual British Columbia Country Music Association (BCCMA) Awards, Klick’s performance will headline the College’s annual Audio Engineering and Music Production (AEMP) show.

Klick, and the supporting act “Under the Rocks,” will perform on Saturday Jan. 13 as part one of a two-part concert series put on by the College’s AEMP students.

“As part of our live sound module, we are given this opportunity to act as audio engineers and show the community what we have been working on,” says Nina Greschner, who is a student in the program. “This is a chance for us to work together as a team and get hands-on experience in a real life setting.”

On Friday, Jan. 12, the night before Klick’s show, two popular opening acts – My Dudes and Fated Sons – will hit the stage for the aptly titled Rock, Paper Scissors, ROCK! concert. The high-energy entertainers will be followed by headliner Rosebone, a local duo who bring a modern twist on a vintage sound and a unique style of storytelling through their songs.

The student organized concerts raise funds for bursaries for future AEMP students to attend the program and are curricula for one of the modules of the certificate program.

Doors to the lecture theatre at the Kelowna campus will be opening at 6:30 p.m. each of the nights, with the two-hour shows starting promptly at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each ($10 with a valid student I.D.), and are available at okanagan.bc.ca/aemp, and at the door.

