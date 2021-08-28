Director Neill Blomkamp, who managed to produce a feature-length film without anyone finding out (iMDB)

Okanagan director releases horror movie shot entirely during pandemic

Blomkamp says he enjoyed shooting the low-budget horror film

Award-winning director Neill Blomkamp managed to shoot, produce and release a movie all in the South Okanagan over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indie-budget horror film ‘Demonic’ started production around the time COVID shut everything down last April.

Blomkamp, who directed the critically acclaimed movies ‘District 9’ and ‘Elysium,’ told the Los Angeles Daily News that the pandemic allowed him to work on the film that he originally planned to shoot in New Mexico.

He added that he’s always wanted to work on a small-budget horror film along the lines of ‘Paranormal Activity’ or ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ two low-budget horror films well known within the horror movie community.

Blomkamp, who recently moved from Vancouver to the Okanagan, said it was a nice return to his roots filming Demonic and that it probably isn’t a bad thing for filmmakers to oscillate between high- and low-budget productions.

Demonic was released August 20 on Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV.

READ MORE: Kelowna production company digitally recreates Ryan Reynolds’s voice for ad

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@pentictonwesternnews.com

