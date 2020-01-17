Christina Gregoire, Susan Prince, Robbin Oakland-Doroshuk and Tracy K Holly are jumping for joy to be able to use their old prom dresses at the inaugral Adult Prom Jan. 25. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

Okanagan dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

Shake off the winter blues Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the 1st Ever Adult Prom, at the Schubert Centre in Vernon.

Members of the local dance community are helping with this newest “fun-raiser” for the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

“Dancing, dressing up, and having fun while supporting a good cause is a win-win,” said Wendy Aasen, executive director.

Prom goers are encouraged to dress from any era, wear their original grad dresses, or whatever tickles their fancy. Singles, couples, groups – the more the merrier. Music will be a mix, so there will be something for everyone. The organizers stress that there is no expectation that you can “dance.” Complimentary corsages and boutonnieres will also be on hand.

Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased from Lorna at Cheek to Cheek, Carousel Consignments, the Schubert Centre, or search Adult Prom on Facebook. They may also be purchased by e-transfer using admin@literacysociety.ca. There will be a cash bar and pizza for purchase. Doors open at 7:30. For more information call or text 250-306-7847.

Wendy Aasen (from left), Christina Gregoire, Susan Prince, Jeff Prince and Joe Talbot break out their old prom wear for the inaugral Adult Prom Jan. 25. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

