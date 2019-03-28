Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

The two-day event will be held April 26 to 27

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to Kelowna April 26 and 27 photo: contributed

The Okanagan Eats Food Show is coming to Kelowna.

The annual event will play host to anyone who hopes to experience food, wine, spirits and beer.

This two-day event consists of five elements:

The market for vendors to promote their products/brands/services while offering retail sales to customers.

The restaurant where attendees can purchase small plates on a token system

The tasting area where customers can enjoy themselves while sampling new wines/spirits/ciders/beer on a token system

The live stage that features back to back cooking demos and friendly competitions . This year we are excited to announce that chef Trevor Bird of Vancouver will be the guest chef

The beer garden, situated next to the live stage

The event, open to all ages and people of all levels of food knowledge will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club from April 26 to 27. Tickets are available at www.okanaganeats.ca

