Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The Blue Man Group played their first of two shows at the South Okanagan Events Centre Tuesday in front of a very appreciative crowd.

The light show and music captivated the audience and the fun spilled over into the seats as the three bald and blue characters sought out willing partners to help out with the fun.

READ ALSO: High energy Blue Man Group coming to Okanagan

“That’s not at all what I was expecting, it was really cool, something I’ll never forget,” said Cathy Ames after the show’s spectacular finishing number. “This really is something everyone should see.”

READ ALSO: Blue Man Group set to rock the Okanagan

The second final show is Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m.

 

The shadows tell the tale of the Blue Man Group. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Paint drumming, a messy way to have fun. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Art with flare. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Marshmallow overload. (Mark Brett - Western News)
The favourite breakfast cereal of the Blue Man Group. (Mark Brett - Western News)
This crunch registered on the decibel meter. (Mark Brett - Western News)
An audience member got to sit in on a portion of the show on stage. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Light and animation are integral parts of the Blue Man Group shows. (Mark Brett - Western News)
The eyes have it. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Music is the universal voice for the Blue Man Group. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Large, lighted balls were bounced into the crowd for a little extra excitement. (Mark Brett - Western News)

