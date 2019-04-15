Okanagan grandma featured in hip hop video

Alfy’O launches his first album with a release party in his hometown Vernon Saturday, April 20 at The Kal. (Submitted Photo)

A local hip hop artist has just dropped his first album, and a new music video which features his grandma.

Alfred Owen Busslinger grew up listening to Supertramp, Neil Young and Michael Jackson, but the emcee/performer’s taste evolved with his surroundings.

“I came from a musically influenced family that didn’t listen to hip hop,” said Busslinger, aka Alfy’O. “As I grew older I was easily drawn to the hip hop scene, especially coming from a town where it flourished with emcees such as Sonreal.

“I used to freestyle at high school parties and at school for fun to pass the time,” said the Vernon Secondary 2008 graduate and Hillview Elementary alumni. “After graduation I gradually turned my freestyle talent to paper and my rhymes into songs. I have a few mixtapes out but this is my first official album release.”

The long-time Vernon resident celebrates the release of his album, Dirty Dishes on April 19 at The Kal. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music at 8 by Memo, Mexy Fry, Alphabetic and Say Something. plus DJ’s Jonny Rocka and Eelz. Tickets are $10 at the door with the first 20 people getting a free copy of the album, which features Canadian hip hop superstar Merkules.

“I am very excited for the release of this album, I feel it is the first project where I can confidently say I found my sound,” said Alfy’O. “The first couple of mixtapes were just to get my name out there and show I could rap, now people know me and know I can rhyme, so this album is very personal, you can feel my emotions in my delivery and really connect with what it is I’m saying and gone through in life experiences.”

The 28-year-old also recently released a brand new music video for the hit Classics. The YouTube video even features his 80-year-old grandma from Vernon, along with a couple of furry friends.

Alfy’O brings a distinct originality with his hard hitting lyrics and catchy hooks. Travelling as far as the Yukon Territories to perform, he shows know sign of slowing down when it comes to travelling the country to spread his music. Unlike any other artist/performer with his signature abstract style, high energy and crown interaction combined with his unreal tempo change and lyric quality that takes control of the stage.

He is known to be taken by surprise and keep the crowd entertained. He might not look like your average rapper with his unique style in clothing and his long shaggy dreadlocked hair—which ended up earning him the nickname the Hip Hop Hippy—he is sure to stand out and catch your eye.

Alfy’O is determined to make a statement that will make a mark in the Canadian hip hop industry. He’s opened up for big name artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Insane Clown Posse, Masta Ace, Mobb Deep, The Beatnuts, Swollen Members and more. He also toured Western Canada with Evil Ebenezer last summer and has performed more than 300 shows across B.C., Alberta and the Yukon Territories.

When he’s not recording, Busslinger is an apprentice sprinkler fitter.

