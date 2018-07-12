Jim Cressman, president of Invictus Entertainment, is nominated for the Canadian Country Music Awards in the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year award for the third year in a row. Submitted photo

Okanagan man nominated for Canadian Country Music Association awards

Penticton-based Invictus Entertainment up for a number of CCMA awards

Invictus Entertainment Group, based out of Penticton, continues to prove they are at the top of their game with nominations for Canadian Country Music Association awards.

Jim Cressman, president of Invictus Entertainment Group, was nominated for Industry Person of the Year and Promoter of the Year. While Invictus Entertainment Group is nominated as Booking Agency of the Year and Management Company of the Year. It is the third year in a row that Cressman has been nominated as Promoter of the Year. He has won the award the past two years.

Artists under the Invictus Entertainment Group umbrella are also nominated for awards including Gord Bamford (Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Record Producers of the Year) and Brett Kissel (Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Ford Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Interactive Artist or Group of the Year and Record Producers of the Year).

Invictus client Dan Davidson was nominated for the SIRIUSXM Rising Star award.

Kissel is performing at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Nov. 26 as part of his We Were That Song tour.

Summerland’s Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency) was also nominated for the Promoter of the Year award.

The 2018 CCMA awards will air live on CBC from Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 9.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Okanagan man nominated for Canadian Country Music Association awards

