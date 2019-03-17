Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition looks for new talent

The competition will celebrate its eighth anniversary this year

The Okanagan Singer-Songwriter Competition, formerly known as the Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent is celebrating its eighth anniversary.

“The annual contest was designed to spotlight singer-songwriters and give them the opportunity to win some studio recording time, as well as multiple performance opportunities. The multi-evening contest allows performers, ages 12 and over, to display their music for a panel of adjudicators, and experience the positive feedback from a live audience. The wealth of talent that has participated from throughout the Okanagan has been extremely rewarding,” said founder, Jennifer Boal.

The winner of the Okanagan Singer-Songwriter 2018 contest was Soulstice Creation, Tristan Charbonneau, who performed in the finals with Al Peterson, Bogdan Jahura, and other talented musicians.

Prizes include professional audio recording/production time with the Kyle Haynes Studio. As well, there are opportunities to perform at Lake Country’s LIVE in Lake Country and ArtWalk, West Kelowna’s Music in the Park, Kelowna’s Parks Alive and the Marmalade Café, Vernon’s Sunshine Festival, and the Armstrong IPE!

Registration forms for the 2019 contest can be found on the Okanagan Singer-Songwriter website, as well as at the Lake Country Coffeehouse and Marmalade Cafe.

Auditions will be held through March and April. The first one being held at Lake Country Coffee House March 28 and at the Marmalade Cafe in Kelowna April 4. For a full list of dages visit www.oksingersongwriter.ca

