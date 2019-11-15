Okanagan Symphony celebrates 60 years

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Rosemary Thomson are excited to announce their second series of concerts in the OSO’s 60th season. Titled Themes and Innovations, all three works on this program are based on themes that were created or borrowed. And all three works have fascinating stories behind them.
As the OSO continues to shine a spotlight on its musicians throughout this anniversary season, the program will feature OSO Principal Bass Meaghan Williams, as its guest artist for the world premiere of a new bass concerto. The work, entitled Placentia Bay: Summer of 1941, was composed especially for Williams and the specific players of the OSO by composer Mark Haney who has also played bass in the OSO for the past 20 years.
Themes and Innovations comes to the Kelowna Community Theatre Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m., the Penticton Cleland Theatre Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
In addition to her current role with the OSO, Williams is also a member of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, and teaches privately at the Kelowna Community Music School in the Okanagan and at the West Coast Amateur Musicians Society course each summer.
“Working with a living composer, especially someone as creative as Mark, is a gift,” said Williams, “We initially discussed the concept for the piece and talked about Newfoundland history and the importance of folklore and music in the province. Mark travelled to Newfoundland and was actually in Placentia Bay on August 14, 2018. While he was there he borrowed a bass I have there for practicing (it can be impossibly difficult to travel with a bass) so I like to think I helped to play some part in the magic of the creative process that took place while he was there.”
Tickets for all shows are available online at okanagansymphony.com
Concert Close-Up, a preconcert chat with Maestra Rosemary Thomson, takes place one hour before each Masterworks performance.
