Okanagan Vinyl Fest spins into the South Okanagan

The crowd at the 2018 Okanagan Vinyl Festival. The 2019 event runs on Sept. 22 at the Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Brenda Smith)

Vinyl collectors and music lovers will be picking through a wide selections of albums from vendors all over B.C. at the eighth annual Okanagan Vinyl Fest this weekend.

Organizers said there will also be opportunities to find the perfect turntable and other audio equipment at the event held as the primary fundraiser for Peach City Radio, CFUZ, who will be selling audio equipment donated through its recent audio equipment drive. There will also be other venders selling both new and used audio gear.

Peach City Radio is a not-for-profit society with an online radio stream at www.CFUZ.ca, and a terrestrial signal at 92.9FM in Penticton. A member of the National Campus and Community Radio Association of Canada, Peach City Radio strives to promote volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, community capacity building, citizen journalism and diversity.

CFUZ will be DJ-ing the Okanagan Vinyl Fest all day long and will keep the crowd entertained with music and information. As well it will be broadcast live at 92.9 FM throughout the day.

The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 2965 South Main St. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $2. From 9 to 10 a.m., for a $5 admission, early birds searching for that hard-to-find record to complete their collection can get a head start.

The event is sponsored by local businesses, London Drugs, Valley First Credit Union, Culmina Winery, Bad Tattoo and Elma. The South Okanagan Events Centre has also thrown their support behind Okanagan Vinyl Festival and has provided two tickets to the upcoming Cheech and Chong show. The Dream Café has also provided tickets for upcoming events. All attendees will be entered in a door-prize draw for these tickets.

