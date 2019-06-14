Darby Mills will bring her new music venture, The Darby Mills Project, to the Status Nightclub on Saturday. (Contributed)

Okanagan’s own Queen of Scream rocks hometown nightclub

Darby Mills Project at Status Saturday, June 15

Get ready to turn it loud with Canada’s iconic female rock vocalist Darby Mills.

Status Night Club will present The Darby Mills Project on Saturday, June 15.

Mills, a Vernon resident, rose to prominence on the Canadian music scene in the 1980s as the lead singer for the group Headpins.

The Headpins debut album Turn It Loud was released in 1982, and went double platinum selling over 500,000 records and topped the Canadian charts for six weeks, producing the hit singles Don’t It Make Ya Feel, People and Turn It Loud and Breakin’ Down.

The band’s followup album, Line of Fire, was another platinum-plus success with 150,000 in sales and included the hits Just One More Time and Feel It (Feel My Body).

See: Vernon singers deliver Powerhouse performance

When the original Headpins lineup broke up in legal acrimony, Mills went on to pursue a solo career.

She released a solo album Never Look Back, which included two singles that gained radio airplay—Cry To Me and Hot Water—which earned her a Juno nomination.

Her career success led to her nomination for a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame.

The Darby Mills Project, was recorded at the Russian Hall with award winning producer and recording engineer Ron Obvious.

Her band consists of Randy Gabel, guitar; Dave Hopia, bass; Doug Rasmussen, keyboards; and Chris Murray Driver, drums.

Tickets are available at Status, the Downtown Internet Lounge or Strictly Golf, or online at www.showpass.com/darby-mills.

See: A rockin’ good time

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read