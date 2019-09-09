Old Dominion, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, will perform at the SOEC on Feb. 8, 2020.

Old Dominion announce concert date in the South Okanagan

We Are Old Dominion tour in Canada will included a performance date in Penticton

Acclaimed Country Music Association Group of the Year and two-time Academy of Country Music Group of the Year, Old Dominion, announced dates for their We Are Old Dominion Tour in Canada, with a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Old Dominion, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, will perform at the SOEC on Feb. 8, 2020.

READ MORE: Old Dominion on top in Canada as they roll into Penticton

Old Dominion recently announced their self-titled third studio album set for release on Oct. 25 and released album track My Heart Is A Bar. The track was written by band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Earlier this summer, the band released two other singles from the new self-titled album. One Man Band was released as a fan favourite with over 70 million U.S. streams. The first single Make It Sweet reached number one on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, making it Old Dominion’s seventh number one song.

Tickets for the SOEC show in Penticton go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. They are available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX and online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Ticket prices (additional service charges apply) are $39.50. $69.50 and $79.50.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CCMA winners Reklaws to perform in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Woodstoke a rockin’ good time at the BC Interior Forestry Museum

The event was also the grand opening of the Riverside Forest Walk

Liberals announce Kootenay-Columbia candidate for October election

Robin Goldsbury is running against six other candidates

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

He is on the hook for $4,600 after a supposed client’s cheque bounced

Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Old Dominion announce concert date in the South Okanagan

We Are Old Dominion tour in Canada will included a performance date in Penticton

CCMA winners Reklaws to perform in the South Okanagan

Tour stops at the South Okanagan Events Centre in October

Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Wildfire found northwest of Sicamous

Weather is creating access issues for crews tasked with extinguishing the fire.

Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Police say man also threatened a pedestrian before he was arrested.

Most Read