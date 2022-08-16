Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. The “Good 4 u” pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician has been named to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Scott Garfitt

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. The “Good 4 u” pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician has been named to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Scott Garfitt

Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Morissette to be honoured at a gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall

Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

The “Good 4 u” pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician is set to present the honour to Morissette at the gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

She’ll be joined by newly announced performers Alessia Cara and JP Saxe, who will pay tribute to the “Jagged Little Pill” Morissette in song.

Rodrigo may be a surprising choice to induct Morissette for some, but the two share a few things in common, including being two young women who swept through the Grammy Awards with multiple wins.

They also graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine together last year and sang a surprise duet of “You Oughta Know” in concert.

Other previously announced artists being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year include Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, music producer David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

Performers set to pay tribute throughout the evening include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder and Deborah Cox.

Quebec pop star Marie-Mai will do double duties as both a performer and the host of the event.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Pop diva collaborator David Foster headed into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Pop Music

Previous story
ROOTSandBLUES: Artist captivates with musical retelling of Robert W. Service poem

Just Posted

Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
PHOTOS: Wildflower Festival celebrates another successful year

The first leg of the first day runs along underneath the gondola. (Tom Poole photo)
Endurance runners take on more than 100 kilometres of trail runs in Revelstoke

In November 2021 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy requiring staff, contractors, paid on-call firefighters and emergency management volunteers to be vaccinated. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District to discuss suspending vaccine policy for firefighters

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)
Revelstoke athlete-turned-author announces release date for autobiography