One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

The dead walk, in New Vintage Theatre’s latest show to hit the stage.

Society has crumbled and ravenous corpses rule. Can a ragtag band of survivors make their way in an undead world where they are at the bottom of the food chain? Known to gamers worldwide as Commander Shepard in Bioware’s Mass Effect Trilogy, actor/improviser extraordinaire Mark Meer bites into a script by Fringe favourite T.J. Dawe – a one-man parody of the zombie T.V. series spawned by the zombie comic book.

Don’t miss your chance to see this epic adventure/comedy come to life with an internationally revered artist-included with your purchase of a day ticket to Kelowna Fan Experience on March 23.

Advance tickets just $25 and service charges, door tickets $35 at selectyourtickets.com

Mark Meer is known worldwide as the voice of Commander Shepard, Blasto, Niftu Cal, the Vorcha, and more in Bioware’s acclaimed Mass Effect Trilogy. He also plays multiple roles throughout the Dragon Age and Baldur’s Gate series, and stars in the ongoing post-apocalyptic survival game The Long Dark from Hinterland Studio.

READ MORE:Kelowna Fan Experience releases line-up for 2019

Other voice work includes Beamdog’s Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Bioware’s Jade Empire, Blue Wizard Digital’s hit 1980’s slasher-horror homage Slayaway Camp, and Chapterhouse Studio’s new animated series, Captain Canuck: The Prometheus Protocol. Mark is a co-creator, writer, and star of the award-winning Canadian TV series, Tiny Plastic Men. He is a writer and cast member on APTN’s acclaimed sketch comedy show CAUTION: May Contain Nuts, and a veteran of CBC Radio’s nationally-broadcast comedy program, The Irrelevant Show.

READ MORE: Okanagan College to offer Pride and Prejudice dinner theatre

Mark is a five-time nominee for the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Improviser, and a longtime member of renowned improv troupes Rapid Fire Theatre and Die-Nasty: The Improvised Soap Opera. His film credits include A Frosty Affair with Jewel Staite and the cult classic FUBAR 2.

TJ Dawe has been performing at the Edmonton Fringe for many years, with such shows as The Slipknot, Medicine, Marathon, Roller Coaster, and A Canadian Bartender at Butlin’s. He’s worked on a variety of pop culture parody shows as a writer and director, including The One Man Star Wars Trilogy, One Man Stranger Things and Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire, which played at the Dru Phillips Centre in January.

