Jonathan Scott’s documentary Power Trip, explored the obstacles in bringing solar energy to every household. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

Jonathan Scott’s documentary Power Trip, explored the obstacles in bringing solar energy to every household. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

One of B.C.’s Property Brothers nominated for Independent Lens award

Winner to be determined through audience votes on July 22

Maple Ridge celebrity Jonathan Scott, one of the two Property Brothers, has been nominated for his documentary Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, for an Independent Lens award.

The documentary was part of PBS’ Independent Lens platform, which houses independent documentary films. Scott’s documentary has been nominated under the audience awards and audience can vote online on – https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/blog/vote-now-2020-21-independent-lens-audience-award/

Audience and fans will be able to vote until Wednesday, July 21 by 5 p.m. and the results are expected to be announced on July 22.

Power Trip, which released in November 2020, is about Scott’s journey through the U.S. to find out why clean, renewable energy isn’t available to everyone. Scott focuses on solar energy, and the obstacles and opportunities it poses in achieving a system to bring this source to everyone.

Scott, who was born in Vancouver and moved to Maple Ridge soon after, is a Haney Secondary graduate.

ALSO READ: Property Brothers celebrate 43rd birthday

ALSO READ: A busy year is expected for filming in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why the Anthony Bourdain voice cloning in documentary ‘Roadrunner’ creeps people out

Just Posted

Photo taken near Three Valley Gap off Highway 1. (James Courtenay/Facebook)
Evacuation order for Three Valley Lake due to wildfire

A view of the fire above Three Valley Lake on July 20. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Structure protection in place as Three Valley Lake Chateau evacuated

Columbia River Revelstoke is fairing reasonably well so far for forest fires, with the largest being the Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa, above, but MLA Clovechok warns that fire season is just barely underway and there is a long way to go. Corey Bullock file
B.C. should declare state of emergency on forest fires, MLA Clovechok says

Revelstoke City Council approved a Greenbelt project upgrade at their July 13 meeting. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Greenbelt upgrade project downsized due to “outlandish” price