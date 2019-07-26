The free Vernon concert run by Opera Kelowna takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church. Photo: Vernon Proms, Opera Kelowna.

Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Opera music is on its way to the Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival Saturday before heading outdoors in Kelowna.

The free Vernon concert run by Opera Kelowna takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church. The show features Opera Kelowna’s Summer Intensive Opera Training program and the Opera Kelowna Chorus.

READ MORE: Opera Kelowna announces 2019 season schedule

READ MORE: Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Opera in the Outdoors

Three more Opera Kelowna shows are coming soon to outdoor venues. Opera in the Park is another performance by young artists in the Opera Kelowna’s Summer Intensive Training Program and members of the Opera Kelowna Chorus. The repertoire includes well-known opera songs in solo, duet, trio, ensemble and chorus form, such as Juliet’s aria from Gounud’s Romeo and Juliet and Libiamo from Verdi’s La traviata. The performance takes place July 30 at Guisichan Park.

Opera Under the Stars is on for the fourth year in a row. The free public concert takes place July 31 in the courtyard of UBC Okanagan, presenting Opera Kelowna’s world-class vocalists in a relaxed outdoor space.

A special showcase of Opera Kelowna talent will be held at Mission Hill Family Estate on August 2. Opera in the Vines will feature Opera Kelowna vocalists, the Opera Kelowna Chorus and a 17-piece orchestra led by esteemed music director Bernard McDonald. Before the concert, food and wine pairings are to be found at chef-attended stations throughout the winery.

“Whether it is in the park, a concert hall, a church, or a glorious vineyard, the 2019 season aims to captivate long time opera lovers by revisiting beloved arias from some of the greatest operas of all time,” said Opera Kelowna’s artistic director Alexandra Babbel upon release of the 2019 season schedule.

Information on tickets and the full Opera Kelowna 2019 schedule can be found at operakelowna.com.

Find all the details on the upcoming events below:

Opera at the Proms

A Partnership with the Vernon Proms

July 27 at 7pm | Trinity United Church

————————————-

Opera in the Park

A Partnership with Festivals Kelowna

July 30 at 6pm | Guisichan Park

—————————————

Opera Under the Stars

A Partnership with UBC Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies

July 31 at 8:30pm | Central Courtyard at UBC’s Okanagan Campus

—————————————

Opera in the Vines

In collaboration with Mission Hill Family Estate

August 2 | Mission Hill Family Estate

Food and Wine Reception at 6pm | Concert at 7:30pm

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

Just Posted

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Cawston was discovered July 24

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read