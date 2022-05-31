OVO by Cirque du Soleil crawling into Kelowna

Contortionist Ariunsanaa Baata showed off her skills ahead of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performances at Prospera Place June 9-12, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Cirque du Soleil is on its way to Kelowna to present OVO – a colourful look at the life of insects.

Capital News met with contortionist Ariunsanaa Baata who plays the white spider and is one of 52 performers.

Baata said the show takes inspiration from Brazil where the writer is from and where Baata herself was raised.

“In Brazil we have a lot of insects. We grow up with insects, we grow up with mosquitoes, we grow up with everything… Everything was very human in all the Cirque du Soleil shows and she was like ‘no, I want something very different’.”

The show follows a blue fly as he enters a new colony and has an ovo – or egg – in his possession.

Baata said there are a lot of underlying messages on love, inclusion and new beginnings.

OVO opens at Prospera Place on June 9, with seven performances.

Senior Publicist Janie Mallet said the 21 semi-trucks carrying all the equipment and costumes will be rolling into Kelowna in the coming days.

“We carry the stage, the grid, the lights, the video projections, the sound, the costumes, the dressing rooms, the offices, everything that we need to bring the show.”

OVO is entertainment for the whole family.

“When I hear kids laughing, the little giggling, it’s like, ‘ok, this is it,” Baata said. “That’s why we do it.”

Tickets are available for purchase on the Prospera Place website.

