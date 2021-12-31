Paint, music and performance flowed in Revelstoke in 2021

The arts continue to thrive in Revelstoke.
Here are just some of the stories that made headlines in 2021.
Creating a rainbow
Charlotte Blundell created stained glass pride flags for businesses to hang in their windows to show “we are all still in this together.” She donated one-third of the proceeds to Rainbow Railroad.
Kat Cadegan
Revelstoke’s newest storefront is jam packed with unique nature-inspired and sustainably crafted jewelry.
Leslie Davidson writes second children book
The Sun is a Shine by Leslie Davidson was published in April.
Guerrilla Gigs
While Revelstoke Summer Street fest is on hold once again, Arts Revelstoke is bringing back the Guerrilla Gigs concert series this summer.
Aza’s debut album
Revelstoke’s Aza Nabuko, known around town as Aza Deschamps, released her first full length album in May.
The STUDIO
Kenley Knock and Jacqui Gardiner opened Revelstoke’s first dance studio in September.
Siobhan
Siobhán Williams released Everything on June 9, with a music video that was filmed in Revelstoke.
May Davis
May Davis released her new album Denim Blues in September.
KJ
You can find the name of a former Revelstoke Grizzly in the credits of Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s album Voice of Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, after its release June 4.
Mitch McKinnon
Mitch McKinnon, stage name Shylow, a future bass artist from Revelstoke, will be performing at Monstercat Compound, a free street festival held at Monstercat HQ in Vancouver’s Railtown on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre
This year the gallery hosted artists: Charise Folnovic, Baberaid, Barbara Maye, Tami Murray, Nahanni Mackay, Jack Sutter, Emily Beaudoin, Maja Swannie Jacob, The Big North Art, Bill Fell, Matthew Timmins, Michelle Austen, Jessa Gilbert, Meagan Oxford, Sandra Flood, Kaisa Lindfors, Sherry Cheriton, Tina Lindegaard, Valerie Speer and Jennifer Hedge, Vanessa St-Yves, Rob Sim, Mem U and Hayley Stewart.
