Paint, music and performance flowed in Revelstoke in 2021

A look back at the arts stories

Aza Nabuko, known around Revelstoke as Aza Deschamps, has her debut album Indigo coming out on June 4. She will also be performing live as part of the Blue Light Sessions virtual concerts that day. (Contributed)

The arts continue to thrive in Revelstoke.

Here are just some of the stories that made headlines in 2021.

Creating a rainbow

Charlotte Blundell created stained glass pride flags for businesses to hang in their windows to show “we are all still in this together.” She donated one-third of the proceeds to Rainbow Railroad.

Kat Cadegan

Revelstoke’s newest storefront is jam packed with unique nature-inspired and sustainably crafted jewelry.

Kat Cadegan opened a storefront featuring the jewelry she and her teammate Stefeni Wood craft out of their studio at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Leslie Davidson writes second children book

The Sun is a Shine by Leslie Davidson was published in April.

Guerrilla Gigs

While Revelstoke Summer Street fest is on hold once again, Arts Revelstoke is bringing back the Guerrilla Gigs concert series this summer.

Aza’s debut album

Revelstoke’s Aza Nabuko, known around town as Aza Deschamps, released her first full length album in May.

The STUDIO

Kenley Knock and Jacqui Gardiner opened Revelstoke’s first dance studio in September.

Siobhan

Siobhán Williams released Everything on June 9, with a music video that was filmed in Revelstoke.

May Davis

May Davis released her new album Denim Blues in September.

KJ

You can find the name of a former Revelstoke Grizzly in the credits of Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s album Voice of Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, after its release June 4.

Mitch McKinnon

Mitch McKinnon, stage name Shylow, a future bass artist from Revelstoke, will be performing at Monstercat Compound, a free street festival held at Monstercat HQ in Vancouver’s Railtown on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

This year the gallery hosted artists: Charise Folnovic, Baberaid, Barbara Maye, Tami Murray, Nahanni Mackay, Jack Sutter, Emily Beaudoin, Maja Swannie Jacob, The Big North Art, Bill Fell, Matthew Timmins, Michelle Austen, Jessa Gilbert, Meagan Oxford, Sandra Flood, Kaisa Lindfors, Sherry Cheriton, Tina Lindegaard, Valerie Speer and Jennifer Hedge, Vanessa St-Yves, Rob Sim, Mem U and Hayley Stewart.

READ MORE: A coming together of landscapes: Three long-time friends showing their work at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Jacqui Gardiner and Kenley Knock are opening a dance studio in downtown Revelstoke. (Contributed)