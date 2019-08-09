True North Paranormal will air at the Vernon Towne Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Paranormal film to debut in Okanagan theatre

The film is a rare chance to view a paranormal investigation while seated in the study site itself

In 2016, a North Okanagan film crew set foot into the Vernon Towne Cinema in search of an answer to a longstanding question: is this place haunted?

Now, the production has come full circle: the debut of True North Paranormal will air in the 90-year-old cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Produced by the Falkland-based Thunder Boyz Productions Inc., TNP’s Paranormal Probe is a rare chance to view a paranormal investigation while seated in the investigation site itself.

“I am very excited to see our production on the big screen at the Vernon Towne Cinema,” said Dean Trumbley, producer of True North Paranormal and owner of Thunder Boyz.

“I was born and raised in Vernon and my very first movie experience was in this theatre, so I guess you can say I am coming full circle.”

Jon Kozuska, host of True North Paranormal, shared Trumbley’s sentiment. “The Vernon Towne Cinema is near and dear to our hearts, it is one of the first places we filmed at when this venture kicked-off almost three-years ago,” he said.

Vernon Towne Cinema owner Gerry Sellars says he’s looking forward to seeing “this incredible project.”

The Aug. 21 screening will be the only airing of the film at the cinema. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Hosts Jon and Karina Kozuska of Kamloops will be there for a meet and greet after the airing.

Read More: Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema

Read More: Ghosts of Vernon explored

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

Just Posted

Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

The CSRD has 30 days to make the changes or face up to $30,000 in fines

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Heat wave continues in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre notes decrease in July visitation

However, majority of visitors spend one or more nights in the city versus just passing through

Revelstoke food bank looking for volunteers for annual food drive

The Emergency Services Food Drive has been scheduled for Sept. 17

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Most Read