Penti-Con 2022 packing Penticton Trade and Convention Centre with pop culture

The third annual Penticton-Con is taking place on Oct. 22 and 23 the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. (file photo)

Penticton’s premier convention of all things pop-culture is back on Oct. 22 and 23.

The Penti-Con is set to return for its fourth year at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, after a brief hiatus over the pandemic, and it is looking to be bigger and better than ever.

“On Saturday we have our costuming events and we already have more entrants than ever before,” said Lily Knelsen, the chairperson of the Penti-Con. “I think people spent the last two years creating things and they want to show them off.”

The costume events on Saturday include the return of the cosplay contest as well as a costumed masquerade.

In addition to the many talented local cosplayers and fans, this year there will be several special guests including international award-winning cosplayer A. K. Wirru, American cosplayer Chibi Raincloud, and a Northern-B.C. foam craft specialist.

The foam crafter is also bringing with them a Mario-themed photo corner for convention attendees to use. For further Nintendo-themed fun, there will be an interactive experience running throughout the weekend.

One of the talent show coordinators for the convention has arranged for “Gym Leaders” to be walking around the convention with their Nintendo Switches, ready to battle people who challenge them as part of a tournament.

This year, with the timing of the Penti-Con, the annual Zombie Walk will be held at the same time on Sunday, Oct. 23 outside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 11 a.m. until noon.

The Brain Injury Society will be out providing goodie bags, and there will be plenty of zombie games for people of all ages to enjoy.

“It’s one of the things people are really excited about because it’s one of the interactive things you can do, and because we’re so close to Halloween we’re also heavily involving candy in everything we do, so there will be trick-or-treating too,” said Knelsen.

Among the other interactive activities indoors will be a Dungeons and Dragons area, including a spot where newcomers will be able to try out a dungeon crawl or simply learn about the game. Space is limited.

There are three separate panel rooms running all weekend, with the special guests hosting their own panels. There will be a video game quiz show, a horror writing workshop, and plenty more.

The Penticton and District Arts Council is also collaborating with Penti-Con for a pop-culture art battle for all ages. Registration is required and can be done online.

On top of all the activities, there are over 50 artists and vendors and local and out-of-towners that will be filling the vendor hall over the weekend as well.

“This is going to be an exciting year,” said Knelsen. “So far we have pre-sold more tickets than ever, and people are super-excited. They know it’s not just anime…it’s horror, it’s sci-fi, it’s fantasy, there’s a little something for everyone.

Tickets at the door are $20 for a day pass, and $12.50 for kids and youth 13 and older.

The Zombie Walk and zombie games are free, and people who participate will get a discount for the day pass.

READ MORE: The Penti-Con 2019 back at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.