Penticton art cafe showcases unique experience

Liz Marshall’s artwork displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Liz Marshall’s artwork displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Nautical Dog Cafe’s famous eggs benny on Fergy’s famous waffles.Nautical Dog Cafe’s famous eggs benny on Fergy’s famous waffles.
Art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga)Art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga)
More art at the cafe
Art honouring Okanagan’s landscapes at Nautical Dog Cafe on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Art honouring Okanagan’s landscapes at Nautical Dog Cafe on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Carla Leinweber’s art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Carla Leinweber’s art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kristen Fergy Ferguson’s baked goodies at her Nautical Dog Cafe on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga)Kristen Fergy Ferguson’s baked goodies at her Nautical Dog Cafe on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga)

Art and eggs benny on waffles might just be the most beautiful pairing there ever was. But then add the backdrop of Skaha Lake and you have found yourself at the Nautical Dog Cafe.

Nautical Dog Cafe just launched their latest art exhibition that covers every wall of the lakefront cafe, located at the Skaha Marina.

The new art show features six locals artists on display including Deb Tougas, Sharon Snow, Liz Marshall and Carla Leinweber.

“Art shows are such a beautiful contribution to the cafe,” said Nautical Dog’s owner Kristen (Fergy) Ferguson. “I am so grateful to Judy Byer for volunteering her time to make it happen for me and of course to the very talented artists for allowing me to display their works.”

Ferguson is very much an artist of her own, but her art is edible. She is sought after for her designer cakes so delicious and detailed she gives the Cake Boss a run for his money. Her favourite place to be is baking pastries and cakes which are showcased daily at the cafe.

Since opening nearly two years ago, Nautical Dog Cafe has had a rotating art show utilizing all the walls of the eatery for the winter months. In the summer, the east side of the building is used for marina merchandise.

Each art show run for three months, hosting local artists.

“Judy Byer, who is an artist herself, and a retired school teacher, is richly involved in the art community and curates the space at Nautical Dog.”

Byer organizes the artists, makes labels and arranges hanging times.

“When a piece sells, the artist receives 100 per cent of the sale,” said Ferguson.

Already red dots have gone up on several paintings since the new exhibit went up last week.

“We have sold a lot of pieces. Our October to December show sold around 11 paintings,” she said.

This show runs until the end of March and then the marina will take over the space for retail until the end of September.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

restaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Backyard Band’s 35-year legacy plays on in Okanagan

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)
City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

General election is Feb. 13

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

It’s the first time a Revelstoke company is a finalist for a Georgie Award

Paper salvaged by Inge Anhorn from a recycle bin. She packaged it and donated it to the Legion’s Bargain Basement. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Letters: Old growth forest logging needs more discussion

In response to the letters about the suspension of logging in the Argonaut Valley

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vernon area resident Rick Tverdochilb captured footage of ice climbers exploring a rock face near the roundabouts off Otter Lake Cross Road near Highway 97A. (Rick Tverdochilb - Facebook)
WATCH: Ice climbers scale rock wall off Vernon highway

Local shutterbug catches action at the unusual, yet popular, climbing spot on camera

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Tight timeline for Vernon goose cull: report

City staff recommend council approve $40K budget in meeting Monday

Liz Marshall’s artwork displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton art cafe showcases unique experience

The Skaha Lake restaurant is featuring six local artists’ work

Mount Christie fire in Penticton August 2020. (BC Wildfire Service)
Lessons learned from the Christie Mountain fire in Penticton

Report outlines where improvements can be made next time there is a wildfire

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The incident allegedly took place Feb. 3. File photo.
Princeton man alleges ‘a-salt’

Unique police complaint will not result in charges

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

Most Read