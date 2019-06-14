Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

ON STAGE Kim Russell and Al Toots will perform in Able Cable. The play, written and directed by Penticton playwright Gordon Dawson, is one of two one-act plays to be staged at Nest and Nectar on June 25. (Photo submitted)

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

The Penticton Chamber Theatre will have its last show of the season later this month with two one-act plays staged at a buffet dinner.

Great Sentimental Value, Big Reward, is the first play.

The story, by American playwright Terryl Paiste, is described as a feel-good play about losing and finding.

Cal Meiklejohn plays Rocco Martino, a second generation Italian American retired stevedore and Jacinta Ferrari plays Amelia Saxon, a retired school teacher, unmarried and very proper.

The second play is Able Cable, written by Penticton playwright Gordon Dawson, retired musical conductor of the Penticton TuneAgers choir and orchestra.

The story is a modern farce about the frustration of phoning in to a cable provider and being put on hold.

Al Toots plays John Smith, the frustrated Shore television cable customer, Cheryl Gill plays Heather, his long-suffering wife, Kim Russell plays the various and sundry voices at the other end of the telephone and Chris Anderson is the timekeeper.

The two plays will be staged at a buffet dinner at Nest and Nectar in Penticton on June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $40, available at Nest and Nectar.

