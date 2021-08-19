Okanagan musician Andrew Allen filming his 2020 Christmas concert at the currently closed Dream Cafe in Penticton. The festive concert was streamed on Dec. 20 with proceeds going to support the Dream Cafe co-op and further streaming concerts. (Hazel Bennett photo)

Penticton’s Dream Cafe to reopen in September with limited seating and live-streaming

Tickets for the in-person dining and performances will be limited

Thanks to grant funding, Penticton’s Dream Cafe will be back open this fall.

Seating for the shows will be limited, due to COVID-19 safety measures.

For the last 18 months, the music cafe has been closed, but starting in September the first of around 20 planned shows are planned to signal the return of the Dream Cafe.

Since their closure, the cafe has secured a grant from the Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings, which both allow them to re-open with limited capacity as well as to partner with Misty Mountain Sound to video and stream the live performances.

The plan is to have around three shows a month until the end of March, with 40 tickets available for live in-person seating. Tables will be limited to four people due to the size of the room.

Food is planned to be incorporated into the ticket prices, and there will be a limited beer and wine menu for the initial shows.

All tickets will need to be paid in advance through the Dream Cafe website and no phone payments or holds will be available at this time.

