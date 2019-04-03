Revelstoke’s Public Art Committee heard an update on the Visual Arts Society’s Art Alleries project at their meeting last week. (Photo from report)

Phase 1 of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries project presented to committee

Concept art has been revealed for Phase 1 of the Revelstoke Visual Art Gallery’s Art Alleries project.

At the Public Art Committee Meeting last week, the themes of Contemporary Landscape and Assemblage Art were revealed.

The project will see works of art displayed in alleyways in downtown Revelstoke. For Phase 1 of the project the pieces will be installed in the alley between the Mackenzie Dental Centre/Selkirk Medical building and Quartermaster Eatery.

“By marrying the authentic and industrial feel of an alley with the aesthetics of an art gallery setting, a new and unique experience for visitors and residents can be created,” the report reads.

READ MORE: Art Alleries coming to Revelstoke with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust

Each alleyway will have a different theme from Abstract Expressionism to portraiture to live, growing art.

The Contemporary Landscape art is inspired by painting and recreated on metal, which allows for new layers that create a 3-D effect.

“The images in this collection were created in three different styles and are a reflection of Revelstoke’s seasonal beauty,” the report reads.

The Assemblage Art pieces were inspired by Andy Warhol and Leonardo da Vinci. Everyday items were put put together to compose each work.

The art is large, some measuring 8 feet wide and others 8 feet tall.

At night the art will be lit up and according to the report, solar panels will be installed to power the lights.

The project received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

See depictions of the upcoming art installations in the report.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okangan Symphony guest to set stage on fire

Just Posted

New study says disrupting wolf movement more effective at protecting caribou than culls

Perhaps the answer to helping caribou is by reducing the ability of wolves to find them

Revelstoke Elks Lodge donates to Minor Hockey and Minor Ball

The lodge is looking for new members to continue raising money

Phase 1 of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries project presented to committee

Concept art has been revealed for Phase 1 of the Revelstoke Visual… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for April 3

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

Most Read