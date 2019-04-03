Phase 1 of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries project presented to committee

Revelstoke’s Public Art Committee heard an update on the Visual Arts Society’s Art Alleries project at their meeting last week. (Photo from report)

Concept art has been revealed for Phase 1 of the Revelstoke Visual Art Gallery’s Art Alleries project.

At the Public Art Committee Meeting last week, the themes of Contemporary Landscape and Assemblage Art were revealed.

The project will see works of art displayed in alleyways in downtown Revelstoke. For Phase 1 of the project the pieces will be installed in the alley between the Mackenzie Dental Centre/Selkirk Medical building and Quartermaster Eatery.

“By marrying the authentic and industrial feel of an alley with the aesthetics of an art gallery setting, a new and unique experience for visitors and residents can be created,” the report reads.

READ MORE: Art Alleries coming to Revelstoke with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust

Each alleyway will have a different theme from Abstract Expressionism to portraiture to live, growing art.

The Contemporary Landscape art is inspired by painting and recreated on metal, which allows for new layers that create a 3-D effect.

“The images in this collection were created in three different styles and are a reflection of Revelstoke’s seasonal beauty,” the report reads.

The Assemblage Art pieces were inspired by Andy Warhol and Leonardo da Vinci. Everyday items were put put together to compose each work.

The art is large, some measuring 8 feet wide and others 8 feet tall.

At night the art will be lit up and according to the report, solar panels will be installed to power the lights.

The project received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

See depictions of the upcoming art installations in the report.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.