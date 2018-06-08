PHOTO GALLERY: RSS students nail The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen

Revelstoke Secondary School drama department put on a spectacular show.

In the world of teenagers the crazy six years of junior high and high school shape everyone. Charlie is on the fringe over fringes, Jimmy’s reflection is talking back, Annie’s in love with Josh Kowalski, who’s in love with Lisa, who is blonde. The mean girls are contemplating charity. Josh is trying to explain why he’s just not that into you. Cameron’s dealing with divorced parents and a chemistry test and Jane’s just sick of tests.

Teen life.

Teen love.

It’s about laughing at ourselves, teen parents, teachers and even the lunch ladies.

Though the sets were simple and the costumes based on every-day wear, the show was spectacular.

With around half the script written as monologues, the students took to the stage one at a time to rant about everything from understanding girls, to tests and unfair grades.

The monologues were passionate and convincing, bringing back memories of what it was like to be a teenager.

When there were conversations the students played off each other very well, building relationships even when not many words were said.

The audience had both laughed and wiped away tears by the end of the show.

Isabella Mendonca, Sarah Carey, Hallah Donovan-Johnson, Charlotte Paton and Courtney Atkinson talk about boys, perfume and lip gloss in Revelstoke Secondary School’s production of The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen by Angela Hill. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

James LeBuke played Jimmy, who was practicing what he was going to say to a girl in the mirror when his reflection, played by Nicholas Sakiyama, started talking back. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Dancers Aza Deschamps, Hallah Donovan-Johnson, Letizia Justus, Isabella Mendonca, Cahrlotte Paton, Isabella Schulte and Annabelle Thomas, join Sarah Carey onstage as she performs Fight Song by Rachel Platten. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Avery Dias, as Sam, recites poetry. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Tristan Herle played both Dwight and Al in the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Annabelle Thomas' character and Ava Deschamps' character give Annie, played by Megan Hills, a make over, as an act of charity for the nerds. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The girls talk lip gloss, chewing gum and boys during a slumber party. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jimmy, played by James LeBuke, is encouraged by his friends to ask Annie to the dance. ( Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Isabella Schulte, as Chrissy, and Avery Dias, as Sam, talk about the good and bad of love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Annie, played by Megan Hill, finally gets approached by her crush Josh Kowalski, played by Cohen Lussier, but he asks her about another girl. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Annie, played by Megan Hills, feels like $1 million in her $4 sweater and hopes the perfect colour, which brings out her eyes, will be enough for Josh Kowalski, played by Cohen Lussier, to notice her. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Heather Harder, who played both Emma and Jane in the production, Aza Deschamps, as both Sadie and Kami in the production, Annabelle Thomas, as both Jo and Tammi in the production and Letizia Justus who played Abigail and Kimmi, talk about why they don’t like Lisa, played by Hallah Donovan-Johnson. (Jocelyn Doll/Reveltoke Review)

Mary, played by Charlotte Paton, is excited to graduate from high school but also scared about moving away from home and failing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Miranda, played by Sarah Carey, sings Fight Song by Rachel Platten. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Josh Kowalski, played by Cohen Lussier, doesn’t understand girls, but he tries to explain that he’s just not that into you. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jane, played by Heather Harderm rants about how sick she is of tests. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Steve, played by Barrie Ballantyne, is sick of writing “about me” essays. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

James LeBuke, as Jimmy, Barrie Ballantyne, as Steve, Cohen Lussier, as Josh Kowalski, Tristan Herle, who played both Dwight and Al in the production and Logan Ancell as Cameron, ask Kowalski about his date with the beautiful blonde Lisa played by Hallah Donovan-Johnson. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)