Photographer Bruno Long introduces A Friend of a Friend

The portraits are being used as ‘paint’ for an abstract art piece to be installed outside

Revelstoke based action-sports photographer Bruno Long branched into protraiture with A Friend of a Friend, a photography series featuring 50 Revelstokians that Long was introduced to one by one. (Submitted)

One of this year’s additions to Revelstoke’s Art Alleries is a series of abstract photo compositions made with portraits of members of the community.

It’s like the photos are the paint, said Bruno Long, photographer.

Long started by photographing his friend and mentor Rob Buchanan, who introduced Long to Cathy English, who then introduced him to Helen Grace and so it went on until Long had photographed and interviewed 50 members in the community.

In a way, the project is two parts. One is a series of social media posts with the individual photographs and stories and the other is the pieces of art edited together, which is scheduled to be revealed in the alley beside the Sugar Shack on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“These stories are not even close to scratching the surface of what these people have told me in these interviews, but there is only so much room on social media to fill that space,” said Long.

Long has been working full-time as an action-sports photographer, based in Revelstoke but travelling all over the world. He moved to Revelstoke in 2005 but dabbled with jobs as Powder Springs, the ski hill and Parks Canada before committing full time to photography.

Doing portraiture is very different than what he usually does and Long said it has been a challenge.

“I think it was something I was kind of searching for, a little bit to get away from the ski and bike scene,” he said.

The project has been fulfilling, he said, probably because he has been doing action-sports photography for ten years and anything can get monotonous if you do it for long enough.

Since getting back to his regular job as the portrait project drew to a close, Long said he has been more excited and inspired.

You can see the final the social media posts on Instagram @eye_b_long and @lunaartfest.

The installation will be in the alley next to the Sugar Shack on 2nd St.

READ MORE: Creating accessible art in unusual places

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Luna Art Festival