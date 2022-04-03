PHOTOS: Apex Mountain’s Dummies Downhill was a smashing success

Apex Mountain’s Artisan Den’s dummy goes flying. (Apex) Some of the dummies before the race. (Apex) The couch did well. (Barb Haley) Apex’s Edge Bistro’s dummy was filled with buns. (Stephan French) Beer dummy getting a push. (Barb Haley)

Dummies were flying for Apex Mountain’s annual Downhill Dummy competition held in front of a large crowd Saturday, April 2.

Buns flew out of the Edge Bistro’s dummy and even a single couch made it down the hill for the fun end of the season event.

About a dozen entries made it into the competition including a moose, tank and many lifelike dummies.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to our last event of the season – The Downhill Dummy The competition was tough and there were some very creative ideas out there,” said Apex general manager James Shalman.

The Downhill Dummy is the send off to the ski season at Apex.

(Photos courtesy of Apex Mountain, Barb Haley and Stephan French)

Today, Baldy Mountain is having its send off to the season event with their Slush Cup starting at 1 p.m.

After a long winter season, it’s time to close things out by getting a little bit silly and a little bit wet, said Baldy Mountain.

Take your turn at skiing across some water.

There is a $10 entry fee all proceeds going to ski patrol for much-needed equipment and upkeep.

READ MORE: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.