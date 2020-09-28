PHOTOS: Celebrating art and community during a pandemic

Bruno Long’s A Friend of A Friend is three digital art pieces made using photographs of 50 Revelstoke residents. It was unveiled at LUNA RE-IMAGINED on Sept. 26 and is a permanent installation in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Aza Deschamps, known as Aza Nabuko, played on a street corner at LUNA RE-IMAGINED on Sept. 26. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Rob Buchanan re-created a painting by Johannes Vermeer using pieces of skis and snowboards. It hangs in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries and was unveiled Sept. 26. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) A Simple Joy by Kyle Thornely hangs at the back of the Roxy Theatre. Though it will be taken down to be completed, it is a permanent addition to Revelstoke’s Art Alleries. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Playing the saxophone during LUNA RE-IMAGINED on Sept. 26. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Dylan Ranney played drums with Leila Neverland on Sept. 25 for LUNA Sound-ish. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Leila Neverland said she was happy to be playing for a live audience rather than just her corn field, at LUNA Sound-ish on Sept. 25. She was accompanied by Dylan Ranney on drums and Nils Loewen on bass. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Leila Neverland played both the piano and ukulele. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Leila Neverland said she was happy to be playing for a live audience rather than just her corn field, at LUNA Sound-ish on Sept. 25. She was accompanied by Dylan Ranney on drums and Nils Loewen on bass. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Folk harpist Dawna McLenna, known as Diemm, played outside of the Roxy Theatre as LUNA Sound-ish guests exited the building on Sept. 25. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Though LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder was rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team put together LUNA RE-IMAGINED to celebrate art in a pandemic friendly way.

On Friday, Sept. 25, a small number of guests saw a live show at the Roxy Theatre featuring Leila Neverland, and three films, including one by local filmmaker Francois Desrosiers.

The event was streamed live for all to see.

The next day, six new pieces that will permanently live in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries, were revealed. Musicians played the alleyways throughout the day.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the four artists discussed their works of art and people were invited to make squares for the Climate Action Quilt project, in a LUNA Studio-ish event.

