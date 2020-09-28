PHOTOS: Celebrating art and community during a pandemic

Though LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder was rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team put together LUNA RE-IMAGINED to celebrate art in a pandemic friendly way.
On Friday, Sept. 25, a small number of guests saw a live show at the Roxy Theatre featuring Leila Neverland, and three films, including one by local filmmaker Francois Desrosiers.
The event was streamed live for all to see.
The next day, six new pieces that will permanently live in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries, were revealed. Musicians played the alleyways throughout the day.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, the four artists discussed their works of art and people were invited to make squares for the Climate Action Quilt project, in a LUNA Studio-ish event.
LUNA STUDIO’ish is today! 10am-3pm: PATCH MAKING WORKSHOP with artist Jacqueline Pendergast @ McKinnon Hall. Become a contributing artist in this large scale community project, The Climate Action Quilt, that will be unveiled at LUNA 2021. 2pm-4pm: ART ALLERIES ARTIST Q&A’s Location: By artists’ artworks in the art alleyway. 2:00pm – Kyle Thornley – back of Roxy 2:30pm – Rob Buchanan – by Explorer’s Society 3:00pm – Kelly Hutcheson – RCU alley 3:30pm – Bruno Long – beside the Sugar Shack View our website for more details at LUNAFEST.ca *workshop sessions are limited to 20ppl per session to ensure covid safety protocols are in place; however, kits can be picked up to make your patch at home! @bcculturedays @revelstoke_arts_council @buchananstudio3 @eye_b_long @mtnmadestudio @metalmindforge @jacquelinep66
