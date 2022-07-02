PHOTOS: Fireworks return to Penticton for Canada’s 155th birthday

(Photo- Drew Ashton)(Photo- Drew Ashton)
(Photo- Drew Ashton)(Photo- Drew Ashton)
Fireworks launched from Okanagan Lake Park on Canada Day 2022. (Photo- Drew Ashton)Fireworks launched from Okanagan Lake Park on Canada Day 2022. (Photo- Drew Ashton)

Canada’s 155th birthday party ended in style at Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Park.

After a quiet last two summers, the Lakeside Resort was ready to make some noise in 2022, successfully raising more than $25,000 from its community partners for a special fireworks show.

Local resident Drew Ashton captured all the action from Munson Mountain.

Fireworks at the park lasted for about 20 minutes.

“We wanted to go out with a bang, no pun intended,” general manager of the Lakeside Resort Elizabeth Cucnik told Black Press.

Aside from Friday’s main event, the resort is hosting several Canada Day-themed activities until Sunday.

Vancouver’s Paul Gibbons will be among the musicians in attendance to entertain those hoping to get the most out of the long weekend.

PHOTOS: Canada’s 155th birthday celebrated at Penticton’s Gyro Park

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Canada DayEntertainmentFireworksPenticton

Previous story
Sophomore stand-up comedy tour returns to Okanagan
Next story
PHOTOS: Scottish Festival brings Highland games and dancing to Penticton

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s young bikers chasing the parade. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Celebrating Canada Day in Revelstoke

A large maple tree provides shade at a cemetery in Port Alberni. The maple leaf is a symbol of Canada, but some portions of Canadian history have been overlooked. (Black Press file photo)
COLUMN: Embracing conflict can lead to positive change

The maple leaf flag represents Canada’s ideals and values. (Black Press file photo)
COLUMN: Canadian values go beyond flag-waving

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?