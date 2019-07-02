PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Okanagan

Photos by Shane Melenko
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Photos by Shane Melenko
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Dear Editor, Just a clarification that the caribou protection strategy and interim… Continue reading
Festivities included a parade, music, flag raising ceremony, games for kids and cake
The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision
Michael Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April
Chase RCMP seek information to assist investigation of June 28 Seymour Arm collision
The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest
Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were
Salmon Arm RCMP receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars
News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute
Conservatives won’t revert marijuana legalization, but rather fund more research
The $150,000 province-wide program aims to build fitness and balance
Michael Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April
Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.
Dear Editor, Just a clarification that the caribou protection strategy and interim…
Chase RCMP seek information to assist investigation of June 28 Seymour Arm collision
The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest
Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were
Salmon Arm RCMP receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars