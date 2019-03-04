PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland
It was a day of merriness and madness as Revelstoke dancers took to the stage to perform Alice in Wonderland.
The costumes and leaps dazzled as the Just for Kicks Dance troupe took to the stage for their second annual ballet performance choreographed by Kenley Knock and Jacquie Gardiner.
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Sara Supinen as Alice is fascinated by the white rabbit who is late for an important date, Emma Purcell. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Grade 1/2 ballet performed I’m Late in Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s Alice In Wonderland Ballet on Sunday. Dancers in the piece were Alba Cummings, Avianna Stevens, Collins Cerighton, Danica Kernaghan, Edith Garret, Emma Hein, Hudsyn McKinnon, Lily Schott, Olivia Morabito and Phoebe Werner. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)