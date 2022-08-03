PHOTOS: Shinedown storms Penticton’s SOEC for third go

For their third go-round at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre, Shinedown brought the heat and the hard rock to the Peach City.
The band’s Aug. 2 visit to Penticton brought openers Ayron Jones and Pop Evil along with them.
All three bands brought high octane energy to the show, but it was Shinedown that took it to another level with plenty of pyrotechnics and pillars of fire to punctuate the performance.
The start of the Shinedown set also gave a nod to the over 580 days since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hitting the stage, the crowd was more than happy to be back in action, with plenty of fist-pumping, singing along and thundering cheers.
