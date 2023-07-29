PHOTOS: ‘Truss The Process returns to Kelowna’s City Park

Many local artists are taking the stage on Saturday, July 29, at Kelowna’s City Park for ‘Truss the Process. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)Many local artists are taking the stage on Saturday, July 29, at Kelowna’s City Park for ‘Truss the Process. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
(Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)(Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
The event features a small car show. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)The event features a small car show. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
(Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)(Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)

Need something to do this Saturday, July 29?

Head downtown as ‘Truss The Process is taking Kelowna’s City Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

After more than 2,000 people attended last year’s event, West Coast Truss is back in town with their annual community-based event to celebrate culture and bring people together.

Many local artists are taking the stage throughout the day and tonight’s headliner is international Bhangra superstar Jazzy B. He’s a Canadian singer and songwriter who has 12 studio albums and has worked with Snoop Dogg in the past. In 2015, he was the first person of South Asian descent to be added to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Star Walk. In recent years, he’s performed at Vancouver Canucks games.

There’s also a food truck rally, games, crafts, a beer garden, and a small car show.

The event is free to the public.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons in Victoria pushing for the playoffs

READ MORE: RCMP dig deeper into Kelowna crime statistics

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsFestivalKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
‘Life in plastic, it’s fantastic’: Barbie opens in Revelstoke

Just Posted

The Lone Pine Creek wildfire is highly visible and has crossed the border towards Osoyoos. (BC Wildfire - Twitter)
BREAKING: Evacuation alerts issued after wildfire crosses border into Osoyoos

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Zuzana Chmielova is the chocolate maker behind Riva. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Market Materials: Riva Chocolate

A fire broke out in an industrial area of Merritt Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)
BREAKING: Major fire sends thick smoke above industrial area of Merritt