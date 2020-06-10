Joel, 38, has been in and out of homeless shelters for the last eight years, but says music helps heal him in troubled times. (Turning Points Collaborative photo)

Piano man lights up North Okanagan streets

Downtown Vernon instrument back on the 30th Avenue block

From the sounds of it, happiness is spreading in downtown Vernon.

The 30th Avenue piano has popped back up beside Good Gracious. And locals are loving the addition, particularly one popular player.

Joel (last name withheld), 38, wowed the community recently with his talent on the keys.

He has been playing music almost his entire life.

“Music helps him heal in troubled times,” Turning Points Collaborative said in a video about the man.

“The 38 year old is all too familiar with troubled times.”

Joel has been experiencing some sort of homelessness for about eight years.

While he was unaware of the video, Joel said he was happy to spread some joy to others. And no matter where his journey takes him, Joel says he will always have music.

The piano is a legacy former Good Gracious owner Dave Russell left behind before he retired.

