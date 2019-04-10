Pigs make special appearance at Okanagan Rodeo

Ryan Reid fights to stay in the saddle as a bull attempts to throw him from the reins at the Extreme Rodeo and Dance in Armstrong last year. The event returns Saturday at the Armstrong rodeo grounds. (Justin Bongers Photography)

Broncs, bulls and pigs.

While not traditionally part of a rodeo, pigs are making a guest appearance at the Armstrong Extreme Rodeo Saturday, April 13.

The full-sized oinkers will be kicking up the dirt in a race at the IPE Stampede Grounds. And spectators have a shot at taking home the bacon.

“They are the fastest pigs in North America,” said event organizer Jamie Gilowski.

From Buffalo Bill, the Quesenel pigs will then be auctioned off during half time with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to Vernon Search and Rescue.

“Search and Rescue are very vital to the North Okanagan with all the outdoor activities here,” said Gilowski, an avid ATV enthusiast, of why he chose to support SAR.

While the pigs are a new feature to the second annual Extreme Rodeo, presented by Bigg Rigg Productions Inc., there will also be the more traditional action. Saddling up in the ring will be 25 of Canada’s bull riders and bulls and 15 top national bronc riders – like Canadian champion Colt Smith, from Okotoks, Alta.

Professional freestyle bullfighting, Mexican ring of fire and bull poker will also entertain crowds.

Following the rodeo, cowboys and cowgirls can kick up their heels to Armstrong’s own Dirt Road Kings at the Curling Rink. The local band is quickly becoming recognized in the country music world, having just signed onto Merritt’s Rockin’ River Fest, opening for Brett Kissel Aug. 1. They will also open for the Washboard Union at the Funtastic Music Festival June 29.

But tickets to Saturday’s dance are quickly selling out, with less than 50 tickets left.

Tickets to both the rodeo and dance are available (while quantities last) for $50 from Eventbrite (eventbrite.ca or call 365-323-4594), or at Cowboys Choice in Vernon, Hornby Equipment in Armstrong, Autowear Accessories in Enderby and The Horse Barn in Kamloops. Tickets are $40 each to the rodeo or dance at the gate, children 12 and under are free (not permitted at the dance or beverage gardens).

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with all the action getting underway at 6 p.m.

